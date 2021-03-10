Earnings results for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Molecular Templates in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.62%. The high price target for MTEM is $22.00 and the low price target for MTEM is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Molecular Templates has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.75, Molecular Templates has a forecasted upside of 68.6% from its current price of $11.12. Molecular Templates has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates does not currently pay a dividend. Molecular Templates does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

In the past three months, Molecular Templates insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $19,543,586.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 38.20% of the stock of Molecular Templates is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.73% of the stock of Molecular Templates is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM



Earnings for Molecular Templates are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.09) to ($1.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Molecular Templates is -5.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Molecular Templates is -5.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Molecular Templates has a P/B Ratio of 3.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

