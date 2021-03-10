Earnings results for Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Myers Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.32%. The high price target for MYE is $25.00 and the low price target for MYE is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Myers Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Myers Industries has a forecasted downside of 27.3% from its current price of $23.39. Myers Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Myers Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Myers Industries is 69.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Myers Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.94% next year. This indicates that Myers Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

In the past three months, Myers Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Myers Industries is held by insiders. 88.53% of the stock of Myers Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE



Earnings for Myers Industries are expected to grow by 16.48% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Myers Industries is 21.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.19. The P/E ratio of Myers Industries is 21.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 46.10. Myers Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here