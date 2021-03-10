Earnings results for Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.8100000000000005.

Analyst Opinion on Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Myomo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.94%. The high price target for MYO is $16.00 and the low price target for MYO is $7.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Myomo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.10, Myomo has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $10.62. Myomo has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo does not currently pay a dividend. Myomo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

In the past three months, Myomo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Myomo is held by insiders. Only 4.92% of the stock of Myomo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO



Earnings for Myomo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.70) to ($1.93) per share. The P/E ratio of Myomo is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Myomo is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Myomo has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here