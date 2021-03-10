Earnings results for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 265.85%. The high price target for NAVB is $8.00 and the low price target for NAVB is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 265.9% from its current price of $2.05. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

In the past three months, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $45,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 6.02% of the stock of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB



Earnings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is -3.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is -3.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

