Earnings results for Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neonode in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.16%. The high price target for NEON is $12.00 and the low price target for NEON is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode does not currently pay a dividend. Neonode does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

In the past three months, Neonode insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.80% of the stock of Neonode is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.34% of the stock of Neonode is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON



The P/E ratio of Neonode is -10.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neonode is -10.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neonode has a P/B Ratio of 16.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

