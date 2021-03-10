Earnings results for Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.02.

Analyst Opinion on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neovasc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 362.96%. The high price target for NVCN is $15.00 and the low price target for NVCN is $2.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc does not currently pay a dividend. Neovasc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

In the past three months, Neovasc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.48% of the stock of Neovasc is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)



Earnings for Neovasc are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($1.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Neovasc is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neovasc is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

