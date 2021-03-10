Earnings results for NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NN in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN does not currently pay a dividend. NN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

In the past three months, NN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.49% of the stock of NN is held by insiders. 79.33% of the stock of NN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR



Earnings for NN are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of NN is -1.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NN is -1.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NN has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here