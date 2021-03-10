Earnings results for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.06%. The high price target for OCUL is $30.00 and the low price target for OCUL is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix does not currently pay a dividend. Ocular Therapeutix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

In the past three months, Ocular Therapeutix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Ocular Therapeutix is held by insiders. 52.45% of the stock of Ocular Therapeutix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL



Earnings for Ocular Therapeutix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Ocular Therapeutix is -11.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

