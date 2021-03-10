Earnings results for Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oncternal Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 158.93%. The high price target for ONCT is $21.00 and the low price target for ONCT is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oncternal Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Oncternal Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 158.9% from its current price of $5.60. Oncternal Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Oncternal Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

In the past three months, Oncternal Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of Oncternal Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 10.79% of the stock of Oncternal Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT



Earnings for Oncternal Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics is -4.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oncternal Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

