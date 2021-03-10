Earnings results for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Option Care Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.98%. The high price target for OPCH is $25.00 and the low price target for OPCH is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Option Care Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.50, Option Care Health has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $18.81. Option Care Health has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health does not currently pay a dividend. Option Care Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

In the past three months, Option Care Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $159,000,000.00 in company stock. 80.90% of the stock of Option Care Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.74% of the stock of Option Care Health is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH



Earnings for Option Care Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Option Care Health is -81.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Option Care Health is -81.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Option Care Health has a P/B Ratio of 3.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here