Earnings results for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 189.90%. The high price target for OVID is $40.00 and the low price target for OVID is $4.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Ovid Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

In the past three months, Ovid Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.80% of the stock of Ovid Therapeutics is held by insiders. 39.59% of the stock of Ovid Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID



Earnings for Ovid Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.33) to ($1.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Ovid Therapeutics is -2.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ovid Therapeutics is -2.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ovid Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

