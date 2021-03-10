Earnings results for PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PAE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.18%. The high price target for PAE is $15.00 and the low price target for PAE is $11.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PAE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.75, PAE has a forecasted upside of 50.2% from its current price of $8.49. PAE has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE does not currently pay a dividend. PAE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

In the past three months, PAE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.20% of the stock of PAE is held by insiders. 82.65% of the stock of PAE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE



Earnings for PAE are expected to grow by 161.29% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of PAE is 121.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.19. The P/E ratio of PAE is 121.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.73. PAE has a P/B Ratio of 84.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

