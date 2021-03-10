Earnings results for Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Party City Holdco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.47, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 52.64%. The high price target for PRTY is $5.40 and the low price target for PRTY is $1.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Party City Holdco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.47, Party City Holdco has a forecasted downside of 52.6% from its current price of $7.32. Party City Holdco has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco does not currently pay a dividend. Party City Holdco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

In the past three months, Party City Holdco insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,483,715.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.28% of the stock of Party City Holdco is held by insiders. 46.55% of the stock of Party City Holdco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY



Earnings for Party City Holdco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Party City Holdco is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Party City Holdco is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Party City Holdco has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here