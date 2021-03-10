Earnings results for PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.77.

Analyst Opinion on PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PolarityTE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 187.77%. The high price target for PTE is $5.00 and the low price target for PTE is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE does not currently pay a dividend. PolarityTE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

In the past three months, PolarityTE insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $39,846.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of PolarityTE is held by insiders. Only 16.51% of the stock of PolarityTE is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE



Earnings for PolarityTE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of PolarityTE is -0.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PolarityTE is -0.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PolarityTE has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

