Earnings results for Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Portman Ridge Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.99%. The high price target for PTMN is $2.00 and the low price target for PTMN is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Portman Ridge Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Portman Ridge Finance is 300.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Portman Ridge Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Portman Ridge Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

In the past three months, Portman Ridge Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.73% of the stock of Portman Ridge Finance is held by insiders. Only 12.78% of the stock of Portman Ridge Finance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN



Earnings for Portman Ridge Finance are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Portman Ridge Finance is -6.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Portman Ridge Finance is -6.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Portman Ridge Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

