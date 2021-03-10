Earnings results for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69.

Analyst Opinion on Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 146.06%. The high price target for PSTX is $30.00 and the low price target for PSTX is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Poseida Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

In the past three months, Poseida Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,500,000.00 in company stock. Only 19.03% of the stock of Poseida Therapeutics is held by insiders. 41.09% of the stock of Poseida Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX



Earnings for Poseida Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.00) to ($2.78) per share. The P/E ratio of Poseida Therapeutics is -1.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Poseida Therapeutics is -1.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

