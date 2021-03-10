Earnings results for Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Profire Energy in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Profire Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

In the past three months, Profire Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $353,384.00 in company stock. Only 22.00% of the stock of Profire Energy is held by insiders. 36.29% of the stock of Profire Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE



Earnings for Profire Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Profire Energy is -14.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Profire Energy is -14.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Profire Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here