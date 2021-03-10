Earnings results for Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 146.09%. The high price target for PLX is $11.00 and the low price target for PLX is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Protalix BioTherapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a forecasted upside of 146.1% from its current price of $4.47. Protalix BioTherapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Protalix BioTherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

In the past three months, Protalix BioTherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.64% of the stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics is held by insiders. Only 14.28% of the stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX



Earnings for Protalix BioTherapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Protalix BioTherapeutics is -3.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Protalix BioTherapeutics is -3.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here