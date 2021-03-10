Earnings results for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Analyst Opinion on Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ready Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.75%. The high price target for RC is $14.50 and the low price target for RC is $11.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ready Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.35, Ready Capital has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $13.87. Ready Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ready Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ready Capital is 90.91%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Ready Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.24% in the coming year. This indicates that Ready Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

In the past three months, Ready Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Ready Capital is held by insiders. 45.84% of the stock of Ready Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC



Earnings for Ready Capital are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Ready Capital is 19.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.17. The P/E ratio of Ready Capital is 19.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.77. Ready Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

