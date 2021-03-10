Earnings results for Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reeds, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reed’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 138.10%. The high price target for REED is $2.50 and the low price target for REED is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Reed’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Reed’s has a forecasted upside of 138.1% from its current price of $1.05. Reed’s has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed’s does not currently pay a dividend. Reed’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

In the past three months, Reed’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of Reed’s is held by insiders. Only 21.04% of the stock of Reed’s is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED



Earnings for Reed’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Reed’s is -5.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Reed’s is -5.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Reed’s has a P/B Ratio of 52.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here