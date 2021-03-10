Earnings results for RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Analyst Opinion on RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RigNet in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet does not currently pay a dividend. RigNet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

In the past three months, RigNet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of RigNet is held by insiders. 71.33% of the stock of RigNet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET



The P/E ratio of RigNet is -5.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RigNet is -5.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RigNet has a P/B Ratio of 3.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

