Earnings results for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.39%. The high price target for SRRK is $79.00 and the low price target for SRRK is $39.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock does not currently pay a dividend. Scholar Rock does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

In the past three months, Scholar Rock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,509,581.00 in company stock. Only 24.60% of the stock of Scholar Rock is held by insiders. 61.87% of the stock of Scholar Rock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)



Earnings for Scholar Rock are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.63) to ($2.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Scholar Rock is -23.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Scholar Rock has a P/B Ratio of 15.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

