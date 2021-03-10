Earnings results for SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

SecureWorks last released its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.19 million. Its revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. SecureWorks has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. SecureWorks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. SecureWorks will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SecureWorks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.71%. The high price target for SCWX is $15.00 and the low price target for SCWX is $12.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

SecureWorks has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.43, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, SecureWorks has a forecasted downside of 10.7% from its current price of $15.12. SecureWorks has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

SecureWorks does not currently pay a dividend. SecureWorks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SecureWorks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 87.80% of the stock of SecureWorks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.46% of the stock of SecureWorks is held by institutions.

Earnings for SecureWorks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of SecureWorks is -72.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SecureWorks is -72.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SecureWorks has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

