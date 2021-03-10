Earnings results for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Selecta Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.67%. The high price target for SELB is $13.00 and the low price target for SELB is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Selecta Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

In the past three months, Selecta Biosciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $129,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 22.40% of the stock of Selecta Biosciences is held by insiders. 56.92% of the stock of Selecta Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB



Earnings for Selecta Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Selecta Biosciences is -4.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Selecta Biosciences is -4.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Selecta Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 39.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

