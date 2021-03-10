Earnings results for Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sientra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.26%. The high price target for SIEN is $11.00 and the low price target for SIEN is $5.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sientra does not currently pay a dividend. Sientra does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sientra insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,288.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Sientra is held by insiders. 71.04% of the stock of Sientra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sientra are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($1.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Sientra is -4.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sientra is -4.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sientra has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

