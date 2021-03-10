Earnings results for SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SMTC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.24%. The high price target for SMTX is $7.00 and the low price target for SMTX is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SMTC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, SMTC has a forecasted upside of 18.2% from its current price of $5.92. SMTC has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC does not currently pay a dividend. SMTC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)

In the past three months, SMTC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.00% of the stock of SMTC is held by insiders. Only 18.46% of the stock of SMTC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX



Earnings for SMTC are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of SMTC is 42.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.13. The P/E ratio of SMTC is 42.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.78. SMTC has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

