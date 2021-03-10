Earnings results for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.67.

Analyst Opinion on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Solid Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.70%. The high price target for SLDB is $13.00 and the low price target for SLDB is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Solid Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

In the past three months, Solid Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $129,480.00 in company stock. Only 31.20% of the stock of Solid Biosciences is held by insiders. 42.73% of the stock of Solid Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB



Earnings for Solid Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($1.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Solid Biosciences is -5.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Solid Biosciences is -5.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Solid Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 6.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

