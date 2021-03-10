Earnings results for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonim Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 170.47%. The high price target for SONM is $3.00 and the low price target for SONM is $2.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sonim Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Sonim Technologies has a forecasted upside of 170.5% from its current price of $0.92. Sonim Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Sonim Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

In the past three months, Sonim Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.59% of the stock of Sonim Technologies is held by insiders. 48.02% of the stock of Sonim Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM



Earnings for Sonim Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Sonim Technologies is -0.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sonim Technologies is -0.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sonim Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

