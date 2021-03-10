Earnings results for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies last released its earnings results on December 10th, 2020. The reported ($7.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.64) by $3.39. The company earned $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. SQZ Biotechnologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SQZ Biotechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 164.00%. The high price target for SQZ is $40.00 and the low price target for SQZ is $37.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SQZ Biotechnologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.33, SQZ Biotechnologies has a forecasted upside of 164.0% from its current price of $14.52. SQZ Biotechnologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies does not currently pay a dividend. SQZ Biotechnologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

In the past three months, SQZ Biotechnologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ



Earnings for SQZ Biotechnologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.78) to ($2.22) per share.

More latest stories: here