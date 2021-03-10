Earnings results for StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StoneCo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.89%. The high price target for STNE is $100.00 and the low price target for STNE is $26.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StoneCo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.22, StoneCo has a forecasted downside of 17.9% from its current price of $70.91. StoneCo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo does not currently pay a dividend. StoneCo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

In the past three months, StoneCo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.47% of the stock of StoneCo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE



Earnings for StoneCo are expected to grow by 68.85% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of StoneCo is 116.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.19. The P/E ratio of StoneCo is 116.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.61. StoneCo has a P/B Ratio of 12.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

