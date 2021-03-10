Earnings results for Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Super League Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.50%. The high price target for SLGG is $6.00 and the low price target for SLGG is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Super League Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

In the past three months, Super League Gaming insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.60% of the stock of Super League Gaming is held by insiders. Only 4.65% of the stock of Super League Gaming is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG



The P/E ratio of Super League Gaming is -2.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Super League Gaming is -2.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

