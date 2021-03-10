Earnings results for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SuRo Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.86%. The high price target for SSSS is $17.50 and the low price target for SSSS is $16.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.96%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SuRo Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

In the past three months, SuRo Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.16% of the stock of SuRo Capital is held by insiders. Only 16.28% of the stock of SuRo Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS



The P/E ratio of SuRo Capital is 20.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.24. The P/E ratio of SuRo Capital is 20.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.65. SuRo Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

