Earnings results for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synlogic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 232.37%. The high price target for SYBX is $13.00 and the low price target for SYBX is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic does not currently pay a dividend. Synlogic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

In the past three months, Synlogic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.95% of the stock of Synlogic is held by insiders. 39.53% of the stock of Synlogic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX



Earnings for Synlogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.65) to ($1.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Synlogic is -2.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Synlogic is -2.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Synlogic has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

