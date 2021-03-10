Earnings results for TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.

Analyst Opinion on TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TFF Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 116.91%. The high price target for TFFP is $37.00 and the low price target for TFFP is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TFF Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. TFF Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

In the past three months, TFF Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,477,956.00 in company stock. Only 10.40% of the stock of TFF Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 24.28% of the stock of TFF Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP



Earnings for TFF Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.62) per share. The P/E ratio of TFF Pharmaceuticals is -5.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TFF Pharmaceuticals is -5.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 9.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

