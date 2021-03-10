Earnings results for The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The ExOne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.76%. The high price target for XONE is $59.00 and the low price target for XONE is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The ExOne has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.60, The ExOne has a forecasted downside of 5.8% from its current price of $31.41. The ExOne has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne does not currently pay a dividend. The ExOne does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

In the past three months, The ExOne insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.90% of the stock of The ExOne is held by insiders. 55.22% of the stock of The ExOne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE



Earnings for The ExOne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of The ExOne is -35.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The ExOne is -35.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The ExOne has a P/B Ratio of 10.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here