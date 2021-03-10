Earnings results for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Analyst Opinion on The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.64%. The high price target for SHYF is $35.00 and the low price target for SHYF is $34.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Shyft Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, The Shyft Group has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $34.28. The Shyft Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Shyft Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Shyft Group is 8.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Shyft Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.94% next year. This indicates that The Shyft Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

In the past three months, The Shyft Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $930,900.00 in company stock. Only 3.95% of the stock of The Shyft Group is held by insiders. 75.15% of the stock of The Shyft Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF



Earnings for The Shyft Group are expected to grow by 32.11% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of The Shyft Group is -428.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Shyft Group is -428.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Shyft Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Shyft Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

