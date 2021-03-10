Earnings results for Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Tilly’s last announced its earnings results on December 3rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.08 million. Tilly’s has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year. Tilly’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. Tilly’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tilly’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.17%. The high price target for TLYS is $12.00 and the low price target for TLYS is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s does not currently pay a dividend. Tilly’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

In the past three months, Tilly’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.61% of the stock of Tilly’s is held by insiders. 61.74% of the stock of Tilly’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS



Earnings for Tilly’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Tilly’s is -89.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tilly’s is -89.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tilly’s has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

