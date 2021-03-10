Earnings results for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TransGlobe Energy in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for TransGlobe Energy.

Dividend Strength: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.61%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TransGlobe Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

In the past three months, TransGlobe Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of TransGlobe Energy is held by insiders. Only 26.19% of the stock of TransGlobe Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA



The P/E ratio of TransGlobe Energy is -1.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TransGlobe Energy is -1.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TransGlobe Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

