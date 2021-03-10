Earnings results for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Well Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.08%. The high price target for USWS is $1.00 and the low price target for USWS is $1.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Well Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

In the past three months, U.S. Well Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.47% of the stock of U.S. Well Services is held by insiders. 46.87% of the stock of U.S. Well Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS



Earnings for U.S. Well Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Well Services is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of U.S. Well Services is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. U.S. Well Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

