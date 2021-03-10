Earnings results for Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valhi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 59.18%. The high price target for VHI is $8.00 and the low price target for VHI is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Valhi has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Valhi has a forecasted downside of 59.2% from its current price of $19.60. Valhi has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Valhi has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

In the past three months, Valhi insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Valhi is held by insiders. Only 2.14% of the stock of Valhi is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Valhi (NYSE:VHI



The P/E ratio of Valhi is 13.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.19. The P/E ratio of Valhi is 13.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.85. Valhi has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

