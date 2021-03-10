Earnings results for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Vera Bradley last issued its earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm earned $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vera Bradley has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.5. Vera Bradley has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. Vera Bradley will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vera Bradley in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.25%. The high price target for VRA is $7.00 and the low price target for VRA is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vera Bradley has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Vera Bradley has a forecasted downside of 36.2% from its current price of $10.98. Vera Bradley has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley does not currently pay a dividend. Vera Bradley does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

In the past three months, Vera Bradley insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,818,285.00 in company stock. Only 27.20% of the stock of Vera Bradley is held by insiders. 58.04% of the stock of Vera Bradley is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA



Earnings for Vera Bradley are expected to grow by 39.73% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Vera Bradley is 84.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.24. The P/E ratio of Vera Bradley is 84.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.80. Vera Bradley has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

