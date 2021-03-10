Earnings results for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verastem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.14%. The high price target for VSTM is $3.00 and the low price target for VSTM is $3.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Verastem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, Verastem has a forecasted upside of 35.1% from its current price of $2.22. Verastem has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem does not currently pay a dividend. Verastem does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

In the past three months, Verastem insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Verastem is held by insiders. 42.15% of the stock of Verastem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM



Earnings for Verastem are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Verastem is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Verastem is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Verastem has a P/B Ratio of 24.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

