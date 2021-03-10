Earnings results for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 16 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.38%. The high price target for WPM is $84.00 and the low price target for WPM is $39.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wheaton Precious Metals does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals is 85.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Wheaton Precious Metals will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.00% next year. This indicates that Wheaton Precious Metals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

In the past three months, Wheaton Precious Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.45% of the stock of Wheaton Precious Metals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM



Earnings for Wheaton Precious Metals are expected to grow by 36.36% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals is 47.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.19. The P/E ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals is 47.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.85. Wheaton Precious Metals has a PEG Ratio of 8.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wheaton Precious Metals has a P/B Ratio of 3.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

