Earnings results for Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Analyst Opinion on Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Willdan Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.83%. The high price target for WLDN is $43.00 and the low price target for WLDN is $28.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group does not currently pay a dividend. Willdan Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

In the past three months, Willdan Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.30% of the stock of Willdan Group is held by insiders. 72.35% of the stock of Willdan Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN



Earnings for Willdan Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Willdan Group is -54.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Willdan Group is -54.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Willdan Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

