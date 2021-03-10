Earnings results for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XPEL in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.86%. The high price target for XPEL is $55.00 and the low price target for XPEL is $44.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XPEL does not currently pay a dividend. XPEL does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, XPEL insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,239,785.00 in company stock. 40.20% of the stock of XPEL is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.32% of the stock of XPEL is held by institutions.

Earnings for XPEL are expected to grow by 36.54% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of XPEL is 101.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.17. The P/E ratio of XPEL is 101.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 71.92. XPEL has a P/B Ratio of 42.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

