Earnings results for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Zumiez last released its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Zumiez has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. Zumiez will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zumiez in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.69%. The high price target for ZUMZ is $49.00 and the low price target for ZUMZ is $23.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Zumiez has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.40, Zumiez has a forecasted downside of 23.7% from its current price of $47.70. Zumiez has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez does not currently pay a dividend. Zumiez does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

In the past three months, Zumiez insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,426,088.00 in company stock. Only 23.10% of the stock of Zumiez is held by insiders. 80.45% of the stock of Zumiez is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ



Earnings for Zumiez are expected to grow by 13.28% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Zumiez is 19.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.17. The P/E ratio of Zumiez is 19.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.52. Zumiez has a P/B Ratio of 2.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

