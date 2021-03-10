Earnings results for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Zuora last announced its earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm earned $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zuora has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Zuora has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. Zuora will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zuora in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.89%. The high price target for ZUO is $19.00 and the low price target for ZUO is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Zuora has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.08, Zuora has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $14.38. Zuora has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora does not currently pay a dividend. Zuora does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

In the past three months, Zuora insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,623,286.00 in company stock. Only 26.02% of the stock of Zuora is held by insiders. 51.56% of the stock of Zuora is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO



Earnings for Zuora are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Zuora is -20.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zuora is -20.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zuora has a P/B Ratio of 9.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here