Earnings results for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5699999999999998.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 260.00%. The high price target for APLT is $85.00 and the low price target for APLT is $44.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Applied Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.00, Applied Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 260.0% from its current price of $17.50. Applied Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Applied Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

In the past three months, Clean Energy Fuels insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,312,205.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Clean Energy Fuels is held by insiders. Only 30.34% of the stock of Clean Energy Fuels is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT



Earnings for Clean Energy Fuels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Clean Energy Fuels is 63.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.51. The P/E ratio of Clean Energy Fuels is 63.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.61. Clean Energy Fuels has a P/B Ratio of 4.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here