Earnings results for AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Analyst Opinion on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AutoWeb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 95.61%. The high price target for AUTO is $10.00 and the low price target for AUTO is $2.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb does not currently pay a dividend. AutoWeb does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

In the past three months, AutoWeb insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.80% of the stock of AutoWeb is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.26% of the stock of AutoWeb is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO



Earnings for AutoWeb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of AutoWeb is -3.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AutoWeb is -3.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AutoWeb has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

