Earnings results for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.62.

Foghorn Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 4th, 2020. The reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $1.00. The company earned $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Foghorn Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 101.94%. The high price target for FHTX is $27.00 and the low price target for FHTX is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Foghorn Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $25.00, Foghorn Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 101.9% from its current price of $12.38.

Dividend Strength: Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Foghorn Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

In the past three months, Prelude Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.21% of the stock of Prelude Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX



Earnings for Prelude Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.02) to ($2.10) per share.

